Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,200,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,067,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.45.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $462.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $272.91 and a 12-month high of $469.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

