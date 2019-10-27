Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $467.06 and last traded at $465.64, with a volume of 35798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.07.

The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark set a $422.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.45.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,723 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,437,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,751,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,856,000 after purchasing an additional 244,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,454,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.91.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.