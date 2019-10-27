Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.45.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $462.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $469.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,200,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,067,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

