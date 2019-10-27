Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

