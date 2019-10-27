Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $42.70. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

