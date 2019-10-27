Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.44. 32,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,817. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.