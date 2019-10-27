Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after buying an additional 920,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1,486.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wingstop by 98.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after buying an additional 204,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.