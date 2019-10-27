Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,804,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $386,016,000 after purchasing an additional 176,676 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 67,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

