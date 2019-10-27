Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.76.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $574.93 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $358.17 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.