Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

