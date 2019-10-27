Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $79,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,771,000 after buying an additional 501,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after buying an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

