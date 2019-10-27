Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $39.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

