ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and LAIX (OTCMKTS:LAIX) Financial Analysis

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChineseInvestors.com and LAIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00

LAIX has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.03%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -151.88% -1,172.34% -220.57% LAIX -49.16% -303.35% -42.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 1.59 -$10.19 million N/A N/A LAIX $92.68 million 1.73 -$70.99 million N/A N/A

ChineseInvestors.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LAIX.

Summary

LAIX beats ChineseInvestors.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

