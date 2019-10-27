Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $825.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $779.03.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $10.47 on Wednesday, reaching $787.87. The stock had a trading volume of 489,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $822.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,367 shares of company stock worth $91,008,264. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

