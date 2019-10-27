CIBC Increases People (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$11.50

People (CVE:PEO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of People from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on shares of People and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of CVE:PEO opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43. People has a 12 month low of C$6.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

