CIBC Raises ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$50.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$46.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.10. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a twelve month low of C$36.63 and a twelve month high of C$49.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,872,331.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,018,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,185,296,527.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,100 shares of company stock worth $2,756,637.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

