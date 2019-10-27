Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $135.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CINF. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of CINF opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 67,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $16,357,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

