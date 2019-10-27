Cindicator (CND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $303,861.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $303,861.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,781,975,440 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, GOPAX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

