Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cinemark worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 45.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

