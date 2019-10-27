Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Shares Down 0.8%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

