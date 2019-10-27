Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

