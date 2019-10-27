Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

