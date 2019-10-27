Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. 10,496,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,040,505. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

