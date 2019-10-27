Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,587. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $336,363.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,807.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $1,796,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,053 shares of company stock valued at $42,760,268. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 53.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 78.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

