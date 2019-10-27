Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.85 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

