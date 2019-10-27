Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Civista Bancshares worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

CIVB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

