Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.46 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.