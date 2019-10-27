Clarke (TSE:CKI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.00, 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.54 million during the quarter.

Clarke Company Profile (TSE:CKI)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.