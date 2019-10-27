Claymore Hits Market Capitalization of $1,610.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Claymore token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. During the last week, Claymore has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,610.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00200633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.01503480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00120836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

