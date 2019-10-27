Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.87

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $10.37. Coca-Cola Amatil shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1,847,273 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of A$9.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (ASX:CCL)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

