Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $124,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

