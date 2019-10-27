Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Cohu stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.27. 262,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,394. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cohu by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cohu by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

