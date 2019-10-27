Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.11.

CFX opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 176.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 88.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

