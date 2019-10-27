Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post sales of $74.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $70.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $299.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $303.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $325.79 million, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $340.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $33.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $257,534.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $12.60. 670,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

