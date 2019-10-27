Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 169.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

