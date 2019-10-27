Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

