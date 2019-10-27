Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $20.32 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

