Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Comcast were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 254,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 51,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,635,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $299,599,000 after buying an additional 103,258 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,256,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

