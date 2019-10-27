Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $3.06

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.06. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 244,332 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SID. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.