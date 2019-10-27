Comparing Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Akazoo alerts:

This table compares Akazoo and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akazoo N/A 6.84% 0.23% Beasley Broadcast Group 3.92% 2.46% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akazoo and Beasley Broadcast Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akazoo N/A N/A $650,000.00 N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $257.49 million 0.32 $6.48 million N/A N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Akazoo.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Akazoo does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Akazoo has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akazoo and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akazoo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Beasley Broadcast Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akazoo currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 543.86%. Given Akazoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akazoo is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Akazoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Akazoo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis. Its platform includes 43 million registered users and 5.3 million premium subscribers. The company also offers radio services. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Akazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.