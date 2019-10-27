Comparing ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) & Hawaiian Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:HE)

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 25.87% 35.26% 10.62% Hawaiian Electric Industries 7.07% 9.47% 1.55%

Volatility and Risk

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 3 0 0 0 1.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.81%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.41 billion 3.92 $633.21 million N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.86 billion 1.73 $203.66 million $1.85 24.49

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. This segment operates 49 branches, including 34 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 5 branches in Hawaii, 3 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The company's Other segment focuses on investing in non-regulated renewable energy and infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

