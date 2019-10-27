Comparing PowerFleet (PWFL) and Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PowerFleet to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.59% 66.58% -2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 116 418 738 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.48%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -28.18 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -20.80

PowerFleet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s peers have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerFleet peers beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

