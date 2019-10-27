Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,913,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 353,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,381. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

