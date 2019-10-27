Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,938 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

