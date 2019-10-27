Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 173.2% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 765,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,396. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

