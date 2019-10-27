Contentos Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.61 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and $2.10 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038340 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.05400347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030872 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,348,871 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

