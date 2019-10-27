Contrasting HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Auxly Cannabis Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 557.72 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HedgePath Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -246.03% Auxly Cannabis Group -652.13% -21.42% -15.06%

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including stem cell maintenance, cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It also develops super bioavailability (SUBA)-itraconazole oral capsules for patients with basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. SUBA-Itraconazole is a patented itraconazole formulation that enhances the absorption of itraconazole to enhance the bioavailability of orally administered drugs that are poorly soluble. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Ventures Pty Ltd.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

