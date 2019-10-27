CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,918,000 after purchasing an additional 569,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CPLG opened at $9.89 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $577.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

