Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.96.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.36. 230,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock worth $16,451,534. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

