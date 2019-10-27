Craig Hallum Downgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Hold

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of VCRA opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.18 million, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,850. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 189,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 395,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

